Clean wall tiles with these simple tips and instructions

Dirty tiles are a real nightmare for every housewife. How do I get tiles clean and shiny? Many people put a lot of effort into cleaning tiles. But there are also simple ways to make your bathroom shine in no time at all by cleaning your wall tiles. Follow our step-by-step guide to keep bathroom tiles looking like new.

How to clean tiles

For cleaning you need some home remedies that you probably have at home.

Warm water

Dishwashing liquid

Microfiber towel or rag

surface cleaner

For most tile types, including porcelain and ceramic, you only need a single ingredient: a DIY mixture of warm water and dish soap will do the trick. Follow these steps to clean tiles:

Spray the solution of water and dish soap onto the tile surface.

Wipe the surface with a damp microfiber cloth or rag.

For a deep cleaning of tile floors and walls to rid them of soap scum, spray shower walls with surface cleaner, then boil or turn on hot water for five minutes until steam forms. Wait for 20 minutes and wipe the tiles off with a cloth.

How often to clean wall tiles in the bathroom

Once you’ve chosen your perfect bathroom tiles, regular cleaning will keep them looking their best and avoid build-up from shampoo and soap build-up. However, how you clean them depends on the type of material from which your tiles consist of. Before you reach for the bathroom cleaner, you should definitely find out about the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions for your specific tiles in order to avoid damage to the tile surface. In the following we give you instructions on how to clean different wall tiles.

Cleaning ceramic tiles in the bathroom

Before you start cleaning bathroom wall tiles, wipe the surface with a dry cloth to remove dust and dirt. If you use a damp cloth, you spread the dust on the tiles and make cleaning more difficult.

First wipe your tiles with warm water and a microfiber cloth, for larger stains add a splash of household detergent. Be sure to avoid harsh chemical cleaners as these can damage the glaze on the tile surface over time. Stay away from solutions that contain ammonia, bleach and/or acids, and you will have no problems.

When cleaning your tiles, be careful around the fixtures to remove stubborn buildup, and be careful how you clean the grout in the tiles as well. After cleaning, wipe the tiles with a dry microfiber cloth to prevent water stains from forming.

Clean wall tiles: marble surfaces in the bathroom

Fleing lint and dust from the surface before you start cleaning the tiles. The best way to keep marble tiles in top condition is to clean them regularly. It’s best to use a specialized cleaner, but a mild, environmentally friendly dish soap works well too. Dilute with water and use a spray bottle to dampen but not saturate the tiles and wipe over with a clean damp cloth. Then dry with a dry cloth or towel to restore the shine.

How to clean stone tiles

Wipe over the tiles with a dry cloth or a soft brush to remove any dust. When using natural stone tiles in your home it is important that they are properly sealed so that they do not stain and absorb moisture and dirt. There are different types of seals, depending on the type of stone and its surface, e.g. B. unpolished or polished. It is therefore important that you buy the correct sealing with your tiles.

It is particularly important to extend the lifespan of sealing by using the correct cleaning products. Always use a pH-neutral cleaner and a damp cloth or a steam mop for natural stone tiles. Regular cleaning makes the work significantly easier and prevents dirt from stuck. After cleaning, wipe with a dry cloth.