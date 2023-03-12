The famous Rothschild dynasty plans to delist their investment bank listed in France.

The investment bank Rothschild & Co. is a specialist for transaction advice.

Why does the Rothschild dynasty want to delist their bank?

Special situations such as takeovers can be quite interesting for private investors, as the downside is regularly limited and at the same time there is an option for another upside.

In this episode, we analyze the proposed takeover of the investment bank Rothschild & Co. by the holding company of the Rothschild dynasty.

Disclaimer:

This post is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the relevant security or any other security.