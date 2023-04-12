A liquidity crisis can currently be observed in certain private real estate funds in the USA.

The Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) is also affected.

This fund was only able to fulfill 43% of redemption requests in November.

Blackstone is not only the largest private equity company in the world, but also one of the largest private landlords in the world.

What is behind this liquidity crisis and could this be an early warning signal for an imminent financial crisis?

