Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Will inflation soon be over?

When will inflation go down again?

Inflation dynamics are not only a social problem, but also a decisive factor for our investments.

In this episode, we discuss whether inflation might soon be a non-issue and what that means for your own investments.

Become part of the IC of Geldbildung and regularly get to know exciting investment cases:

Join IC of Money Education

Get more support from Geldbildung every week (since 2014) directly by email:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)