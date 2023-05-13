News the Public Function presents the recipe for the new Pa by admin May 13, 2023 May 13, 2023 9 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Shed on fire, owner burned 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Will inflation soon be over? next post this is what happens to our body You may also like the Municipality puts in place the new ‘Vita... May 13, 2023 Perhaps a defeat is worth more than a... May 13, 2023 Israel and Gaza agree to ceasefire for this... May 13, 2023 Unlimited space for cooperation between Chongqing and Hong... May 13, 2023 winning classes awarded — Mobility May 13, 2023 What was for God lasted and connected, and... May 13, 2023 Icetex announces a new day of solutions for... May 13, 2023 Large daily temperature range continues in southern Gyeonggi…... May 13, 2023 The retreading with which Caracol Televisión seeks to... May 13, 2023 Our city’s earthquake relief command system continues to... May 13, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.