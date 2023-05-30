Ukraine update: Wagner boss denies coup intentions and lashes out at Putin

Wagner boss denies putsch intentions

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has denied that his mercenaries could launch a military coup against the Kremlin. In doing so, he dismissed the accusations made by former Russian officer Igor Girkin. According to The Institute for the Study of War, Prigozhin argued that the Wagner army did not have enough soldiers for such an overthrow. In addition, Wagner does not want to bring about a revolution, as some people say in Russia demanded, but only plead for selective changes in the system. At the same time, he emphasized the good relations between the mercenary group and the President Wladimir Putin.

As Prigozhin vaguely implied, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu could very well stage a coup — after all, he would have access to Russian special forces.

Prigozhin’s response to Girkin’s allegations coincides with his response to a media inquiry. In this context, the Wagner boss had criticized that Russia was making efforts to prevent the recognition of the actual war heroes, who in his eyes are the Wagner soldiers. “The officials-bureaucrats who run the Russian state must remain the heroes and they are the only ones to be thanked,” Prigozhin said. “If they are denied thanks, they say, ‘Okay, so be it, thank the President,'” the Wagner boss explained, implying that the Russian President was receiving undeserved recognition.

Russia is launching massive airstrikes against Ukraine – Zelensky thanks air defenses

After the massive Russian attacks with drones, cruise missiles and missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country’s air defense for saving hundreds of lives. There were some hits, but most of the drones and rockets were shot down, Zelensky said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Monday evening. “The world must see that terror is losing,” he said. At least a few hundred lives were saved by the anti-aircraft defense in one day, he praised.

US Patriot-type anti-aircraft systems helped destroy the evil, said Zelensky, who also called for more help to improve the country’s defenses. “And of course there is no greater humiliation for a terrorist state than the success of our warriors,” he said. “There is no alternative but the complete liberation of our country.” Zelenskyi also reported that he met with the military leadership in Kiev to discuss the steps of the major offensive against the Russian invasion. The schedule is the most important thing. “The schedule of how we will advance. We will. The decisions are made.”

On Monday, Russia launched its most massive airstrikes since the beginning of the month. There were dozens of missile and drone strikes, hour-long air alerts at night and twice during the day, and massive explosions when the flying objects were shot down. According to military information, the air defense had shot down eleven Iskander missiles in the morning. The capital Kiev was hit by such attacks for the 16th time this month. Burning fragments of fired missiles fell in some quarters. Never since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression on February 24 last year have there been so many attacks in Ukraine in one month.

Zelenskyj calls Erdogan and thanks two EU countries

Zelenskyi also informed that he congratulated the Turkish head of state Tayyip Recep Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election and counted on continued cooperation between the two countries. Ukraine and Turkey would have to work to improve security in the region, in Europa and to strengthen it in the world, Zelenskyj said. Despite Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey, a NATO country, has close ties to Russia and does not support the West’s sanctions against the resource superpower.