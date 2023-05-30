Football: Kahn’s order for Hoeneß a “mistake”

Kahn is a highly intelligent man and the exchange with the former DFB team goalkeeper was fun. “The big disappointment is that I thought he could fill the office on his own because of his personality, but he surrounded himself with his advisors instead,” Hoeneß said.

After winning the eleventh championship in a row, the Munich team parted ways with CEO Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic on Saturday. While Salihamidzic’s release was by mutual agreement, Kahn’s split was not amicable. Hoeneß described the conversation with the 53-year-old as “not a pleasant one” and thus supported the version of events already presented by President Herbert Hainer.

“Disastrously bad mood”

In the conversation, Kahn verbally shot at his successor Jan-Christian Dreesen. That’s why he was advised not to travel to Cologne for the season finale in order to avoid further escalation, said Hoeneß and criticized Kahn’s advisors. They would have caused a “catastrophically bad mood” in the background. FC Bayern’s image has suffered, and the south curve and the powerful Ultra Association Schickeria have approached the club with the request that things cannot go on like this.

Despite all the fuss, Hoeneß wants to part with Kahn on good terms. “I have a lot of respect for the person, he has achieved a lot as a player. Even if he didn’t meet expectations as CEO, my door is always open to Oliver.” After the first emotional tweets, Kahn also struck up a conciliatory tone and announced clarifying talks with the club’s top management.