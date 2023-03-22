Also some of the interventions of the program Head of World-Next Generation Football go through the framework agreement procedure. Invitalia, on behalf of the extraordinary commissioner for the Jubilee of the Catholic Church 2025, the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, has published two tender procedures for framework agreements, worth over 359 million eurosto redevelop, restore and improve the quality and usability of 193 siti and buildings of the cultural heritage of Rome and the provinces of Lazio.

Interventions involving, just to mention some of the Roman heritage sites: Piazza Navona, Villa Borghese, Villa Doria Pamphilj and the Aurelian walls, joining the Caput-Mundi program, financed by Pnrr funds, which includes 335 interventions financed for 500 million euros, to which are added a further 87 interventions financed for 1.8 billion in total resources, partly deriving from jubilee funds. Therefore the framework agreement procedures are part of the maxi-plan for the redevelopment of jubilee sitesfor the reception and development of the important event of 2025.

As mentioned, there are two procedures.

At procedure AQ 1, “Redevelopment and restoration of the cultural heritage of the city of Rome and the provinces of Lazio“, for the categories of works OG2, has been divided into 5 lots and is worth over 221.3 million euros;

The QA 2 procedure “Rqualification and restoration of the cultural heritage of the city of Rome and Frosinone“, for the categories of works (OG2 – OS2A) is worth almost 137.8 million euros and is divided into 4 lots.

All the lots have been divided into 4 performance sub-lots relating to the different services necessary for the construction of the works: technical services, design verification servicesworks and testing services.

The deadline for submission of offers expires on April 19, 2023.

For details, refer to the platform

Invitalia Telematic Tenders – InGaTe

