Home News Jubilee 2025, the tenders (for services and works) for the restoration of cultural heritage are underway
News

Jubilee 2025, the tenders (for services and works) for the restoration of cultural heritage are underway

by admin
Jubilee 2025, the tenders (for services and works) for the restoration of cultural heritage are underway

Also some of the interventions of the program Head of World-Next Generation Football go through the framework agreement procedure. Invitalia, on behalf of the extraordinary commissioner for the Jubilee of the Catholic Church 2025, the mayor Roberto Gualtieri, has published two tender procedures for framework agreements, worth over 359 million eurosto redevelop, restore and improve the quality and usability of 193 siti and buildings of the cultural heritage of Rome and the provinces of Lazio.

Interventions involving, just to mention some of the Roman heritage sites: Piazza Navona, Villa Borghese, Villa Doria Pamphilj and the Aurelian walls, joining the Caput-Mundi program, financed by Pnrr funds, which includes 335 interventions financed for 500 million euros, to which are added a further 87 interventions financed for 1.8 billion in total resources, partly deriving from jubilee funds. Therefore the framework agreement procedures are part of the maxi-plan for the redevelopment of jubilee sitesfor the reception and development of the important event of 2025.

As mentioned, there are two procedures.

  • At procedure AQ 1, “Redevelopment and restoration of the cultural heritage of the city of Rome and the provinces of Lazio“, for the categories of works OG2, has been divided into 5 lots and is worth over 221.3 million euros;
  • The QA 2 procedure “Rqualification and restoration of the cultural heritage of the city of Rome and Frosinone“, for the categories of works (OG2 – OS2A) is worth almost 137.8 million euros and is divided into 4 lots.

All the lots have been divided into 4 performance sub-lots relating to the different services necessary for the construction of the works: technical services, design verification servicesworks and testing services.

See also  Wu Zhenglong presided over a meeting of the provincial leading group on epidemic prevention and control, emphasizing that it should be fast, strict, and tight, and responsibilities should be resolutely curb the rebound of the epidemic. Xu Kunlin and Zhang Yizhen participated - Xinhua English.news.cn

The deadline for submission of offers expires on April 19, 2023.

For details, refer to the platform
Invitalia Telematic Tenders – InGaTe

© breaking latest news

published on:

You may also like

‘You can’t die to carry a pizza’, tomorrow...

Barumbu: The population calls on the authorities to...

Quibdó: 51 homes delivered to the indigenous community...

Milano Cortina, Fontana: ‘Fiera Milano option for skating’...

DRC: CENI closes voter registration in second operational...

They take security measures in Cesar for suspension...

Water: Smat, if this continues, summer will be...

A new bridge is being built inside the...

A Nest of Peace to care for vulnerable...

Children of gay couples: prefect of Padua, stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy