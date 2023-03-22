Home Health Shipwreck of Cutro, Frontex: “We signaled questions about the boat, how to manage it was Italy’s task”
Health

Shipwreck of Cutro, Frontex: “We signaled questions about the boat, how to manage it was Italy’s task”

by admin

The European Border Security Agency has once again claimed to have “fulfilled the task of reporting to the Italian authorities”, explained the executive director of the same EU agency, Hans Leijtens, in a hearing in the European Parliament: “Imbarcazione raised questions, everything else was a decision that was up to Rome”

“The decision whether to intervene the Finance Guard or set up aSar operation it was up to them.” Frontex he returns to reiterate what his role was on the night of shipwreck of Cutro and what decisions were up to Italy. The European Border Security Agency again claimed that it had “acquitted the reporting task to the Italian authorities”, explained the executive director of the same EU agency, Hans Leijtensin hearing at European Parliamentanswering a question about the death of the 88 migrants at dawn on February 26 a few meters from the Calabrian coast.

The director highlighted that “the images” shared “in real time with the Coordination Center” they showed “a vessel which at that moment was not in danger but which raised questions” and “everything else was a decision that was up to Italy”. The plane Eagle 1 of Frontex took the photograph of the boat at 22.36 on Saturday 25 and half an hour later he sent the report to 26 Italian authorities explaining that the barge was in good repair buoyancybut signaling at the same time that they weren’t there rescue tools and that the photos taken with infrared had returned a “significant thermal response”i.e. the concrete possibility that many migrants were present below deck.

See also  Medicine, stop the limited number in universities? "Better to focus on meritocracy"

“Every life lost is one life lost too many and I think that ‘finding ways to’ save lives should be at the top of the list of thoughts,” stressed Leijtens addressing MEPs in the Civil Liberties Committee (Be). In case there is “some sign” of “danger” for “a vessel”, Frontex “launch the may-day and ensures that everyone is informed of what is happening at sea”, said the executive director, deploring the recurrence “on a regular basis of tragic accidents”. The task of the EU agency, added Leijtens, concerns “joint operations” to “cooperate with countries on the ground, in the open sea, and make a tangible contribution to what needs to be done to save lives”, and “the aerial surveillance multifunctional that we deploy around GreeceItaly and in the southern Mediterranean” for the purpose of “providing real-time information to member countries”.

You may also like

Spahn calls for quick reassessments of nursing homes

Varicose veins, why is it important not to...

Panic attacks: what they are, why they occur...

Pouring Lead: Better start the New Year lead-free

Carolina Orlandi to Le Iene on David Rossi...

Women show signs of cellular aging as early...

“Vegetables at dinner, a more serene night”: how...

There is a correlation between ants and cancer,...

Trump, indictment near. Alarms and threats in court...

Back pain, heartburn, lovesickness: This is how yoga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy