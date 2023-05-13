Milan slams on the posts, Spezia wins and slows down the Rossoneri’s Champions League race

by gds.it – ​​46 minutes ago

Spezia beat Milan 2-0, raise their chances of salvation and slow down the Rossoneri’s Champions League race, which today could have marked an almost decisive day after the missteps of Lazio and Atalanta. There…

