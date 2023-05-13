Home » We will support Ogbua, Holeš assured. According to Trpišovský, the referee whistled well
We will support Ogbua, Holeš assured. According to Trpišovský, the referee whistled well

After the winter arrival from Norwegian Lilleström, the Nigerian football stopper Igoh Ogbu quickly established himself, fit in, and became one of the important members of the team. He handled Saturday’s derby in Sparta very well for a long time, but in the fourth minute of regulation he hesitated dramatically. Ogbu went into a duel for the ball with Awer Mabil, decided to go for the slide and tripped the opponent. Referee Dalibor Černý blew the whistle for the penalty, which was sanctioned by VAR. Sparta took the score to 3:2. “We will hold Igoh,” the captain of the stitched team, Tomáš Holeš, immediately assured.

