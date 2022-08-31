It is played at the Municipal of Broni (20.30). Hosts in the second round with a victory, guests on their seasonal debut

A derby, of the Italian Cup, to prepare for the championship. Destiny wanted the match between Oltrepo and Accademia Pavese to be repeated, after a few days in the cup (tonight, kick-off at 20.30) and then in the league (Sunday, 15.30).

Both matches are played in Broni, at Oltrepo, who opened group 16 of the Italian Cup by winning on the Codogno field (3-2, two goals from Grasso and a goal from a penalty from Pedrabissi). A further victory would already project Albertini’s boys to the round of 16 (scheduled for Wednesday 12 October) and would then make the match between Accademia and Codogno on Wednesday 14 September useless. Even a draw would put Oltrepo in a position of advantage over the opponents. For the first of the two close matches, the defenders Gabrielli and Lopane, as well as the midfielder Negri, are back at the disposal of the red and white of the house, after the suspensions discounted in Codogno. However, Zanellati still remains in the pits due to the after-effects of a blow to the side remedied in the last days of Rovetta’s retirement. Defender Selmo (fatigue) is also back in the ranks. Considering the number of elements present in the squad, Mr. Albertini is called to make choices in the starting eleven.

Philadelphia only doubt

Everything is ready at the Accademia for the official baptism of the new season, with the debut in the Italian Cup. With the arrival of Sebastian Belitrandi (born in 2003), the signing campaign of Mr. Gaudio’s team officially ended, and he said he was satisfied with his squad which has a good mix of experience and youth. As for this evening in Broni, the only substantial uncertainty concerns the employment of Philadelphia. The captain has just rejoined the team and the coach is considering whether to throw him immediately into the fray or not risk him and keep him for the first of the championship, again in Broni. On the other hand, the at least partial use of the injured Buzzi and Laraia is likely. Castillo disqualified, Mori will still be the right-back. –

Alessandro Maggi

Daniela Scherrer