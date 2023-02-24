The whites face the derby with the need to win so as not to drop even more from FC Barcelona

Álvaro Rodríguez from Costa Brava is among Carlo Ancelotti’s strikers

As expected, the absences of David Alaba and Rodrygo, both injured, become the most striking note of the Real Madrid squad for tomorrow’s league match against Atlético.

Who will be present in the Chamartín derby will be the young Spanish-Uruguayan striker Álvaro Rodríguez, the son of the legendary ‘Coquito’ who served in the glorious Palamós de Segunda A.

The lanky striker from Girona is the latest great revelation of the ‘factory’ and Carlo Ancelotti continues to count on him. In contrast, Mendy continues to be a long-term absence.

This is the full squad for Real Madrid:

Goalie: Courtois, Lunin and Luis Lopez.

Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Mariano and Álvaro.