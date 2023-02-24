Home Sports Alaba and Rodrygo, main casualties in the Real Madrid squad
Sports

Alaba and Rodrygo, main casualties in the Real Madrid squad

by admin
Alaba and Rodrygo, main casualties in the Real Madrid squad

Act. a las 15:19

CET


The whites face the derby with the need to win so as not to drop even more from FC Barcelona

Álvaro Rodríguez from Costa Brava is among Carlo Ancelotti’s strikers

As expected, the absences of David Alaba and Rodrygo, both injured, become the most striking note of the Real Madrid squad for tomorrow’s league match against Atlético.

Who will be present in the Chamartín derby will be the young Spanish-Uruguayan striker Álvaro Rodríguez, the son of the legendary ‘Coquito’ who served in the glorious Palamós de Segunda A.

The lanky striker from Girona is the latest great revelation of the ‘factory’ and Carlo Ancelotti continues to count on him. In contrast, Mendy continues to be a long-term absence.

This is the full squad for Real Madrid:

Goalie: Courtois, Lunin and Luis Lopez.

Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Mariano and Álvaro.

See also  Real Madrid offers 160 million to PSG for Mbappé

You may also like

Can The NBA’s Experimental Endgame Make It To...

Football: Giroud, with Atalanta an important challenge for...

SBK Australia: Bautista and Ducati shine in free...

When Maurizio Costanzo was a consultant for AS...

Lecce: Baroni, Sassuolo has nothing to do with...

Report: Russell Wilson tried to have Pete Carroll,...

Fiorentina and Lazio’s opponents in the Conference League:...

“I only have to do one thing, win...

Adrien Saddier 8th, Yannick Paul still leading the...

Descat, Konan, Minne and N’Guessan back with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy