Leeds v Leicester: Foxes looking to keep home fans quiet in crucial match, says Dean Smith

Leicester City will aim to keep Leeds United’s fans quiet when they meet in a key Premier League relegation battle, says manager Dean Smith.

The sides meet at Elland Road on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

They occupy the two places immediately above the drop zone – Leeds a point clear and the Foxes ahead of Everton on goal difference.

Smith said the match in West Yorkshire is “crucial” as the opposition are “in and around you” in the table.

The former Aston Villa boss added: “If we beat them, we go above them, which would be massive for us. But ultimately it’s about us and what we do.

“We can’t give cheap free kicks away, cheap goals. We have to keep them quiet for as long as we can and it’ll be an easier game for us.”

The two clubs changed their managers during the season as they look to avoid dropping down into the Championship, with Javi Gracia replacing Jesse Marsch at Leeds and Smith coming in for the sacked Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

Both are in a rotten run of form: Leeds have lost four of their past five league games, while Leicester’s 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday ended a run of nine winless games.

There could be goals galore too as Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their past two home games, while Leicester are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues without a clean sheet since the World Cup break.

The next two games could make or break Leicester’s season, hosting 18th-placed Everton at King Power Stadium next Monday after the trip to Leeds.

Smith said: “I have looked at the fixtures in general and excluding Manchester City, there are games you can go and get results and points. There are a couple of tough ones, like Newcastle away and Liverpool, but there are games we can compete in.

“We are not looking at this week in general, we are looking at Tuesday and Leeds United at Elland Road. It is a great place to go and play football with the atmosphere their fans produce, and our job is to try and keep them quiet.

“This game is about the two 18-yard boxes. You’ve got to defend yours well, and we didn’t give too many chances to Wolves. We restricted them but we had some big chances in theirs. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Leicester have been boosted by winger Harvey Barnes returning from injury, who missed the weekend game with a hamstring injury, while playmaker James Maddison should be back too after illness.

Leeds have ‘unconditional’ support of fans

Leeds come into the game on the back of three straight defeats, losing 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace and 6-1 at home to Liverpool, before Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Fulham.

They follow up Tuesday’s match with another huge match, at relegation rivals Bournemouth on Sunday.

Gracia said: “It is a very important game; a crucial point in the season.

“There are six games left, all important. You never know where you can get points. But this is the next game, at home, we have to be focused. Leicester are coming off a win. It will be a demanding game.

“We have the unconditional support of our fans so we feel really good. It will not be different this time.”