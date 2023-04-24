Udinese – Super Ehizibue the right wing finally has a very strong player

The Nigerian fullback has finally taken a position as a top player thanks (above all) to his latest performances. Here’s the thing about Ehizibue

True, it’s probably easy to talk after a game where everyone was happy with everything they tried (including the hardest plays). We cannot underestimate, however, the great performance of the lateral Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue. The footballer has taken a place as an absolute protagonist thanks to a match played perfectly from the first to the last minutes. The opponents weren’t left even an inch on his wing in the offensive phase and in the defensive phase they suffered a lot from his ball and chain raids. Furthermore he has also jumped the man quite frequently and this he cannot do nothing but pleasure to the technician Andrea Sottil who continues to focus continuously on his abilities.

The lateral to date is became in all respects a very titular and he will hardly be able to sit on the bench starting from the next meetings. His performances are too important for the team, as he is also becoming a factor in attack. The pressure he puts on all the laterals who try to overcome him is suffocating and creates various problems for the technicians who try to stem him. He has been in pain for the past month particularly a single winger and we are talking about a really high quality footballer like Stephan El Shaarawy. All the other opponents, however, had to take a step back.

Market deal — If it were to continue to grow with this regularity, it would return within zero time lots of market deals made by the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. We would like to remind everyone that it cost less than two million euros and his performances are proving that the Bianconeri have managed to find yet another talent that can be worth even ten times more than paid. All that remains is to pay yet another compliment to the management. Staying on the game theme. Don’t miss all the grades awarded yesterday afternoon. Here are the report cards of Udinese-Cremonese << See also Milenko Tepić, KSS vice president for men's basketball | Sports

