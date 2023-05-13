Home » Large daily temperature range continues in southern Gyeonggi… Daytime highs of 20 to 25 degrees :: Sympathy News Newsis News Agency ::
News

Large daily temperature range continues in southern Gyeonggi… Daytime highs of 20 to 25 degrees :: Sympathy News Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Large daily temperature range continues in southern Gyeonggi… Daytime highs of 20 to 25 degrees :: Sympathy News Newsis News Agency ::

Fine dust morning ‘bad’ level

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byeong-hyeok = Children are enjoying an exciting weekend at the fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 13th. 2023.05.13. [email protected]

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = On the 14th, the southern part of Gyeonggi-do will have a lot of clouds, but it is expected to gradually clear up.

According to the Metropolitan Meteorological Administration, this day will be affected by high pressure moving eastward from the vicinity of Shanghai, China.

As a result, the sky is cloudy, but it seems that it will gradually become clear. In the morning, there will be places with thick fog with a visibility of less than 200m, such as the west coast of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and fog with a visibility of less than 1km in other areas.

Roads and bridges adjacent to the coast, roads adjacent to rivers, lakes, and valleys will have thicker fog than the surroundings, so vehicles must be driven at a reduced speed.

The temperature difference between day and night is about 10 to 15 degrees, so the big weather will continue.

The lowest temperature in the morning is 9 to 13 degrees, including 11 degrees in Suwon, and the highest temperature during the day is 20 to 25 degrees, including 24 degrees in Suwon.

The concentration of fine dust will show a ‘bad’ level temporarily in the morning due to atmospheric congestion, and will gradually be resolved to a ‘normal’ level.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Goma: more than 200 displaced women benefit from a safe abortion service in Bulengo

You may also like

the Municipality puts in place the new ‘Vita...

Perhaps a defeat is worth more than a...

Israel and Gaza agree to ceasefire for this...

Unlimited space for cooperation between Chongqing and Hong...

winning classes awarded — Mobility

What was for God lasted and connected, and...

Icetex announces a new day of solutions for...

the Public Function presents the recipe for the...

The retreading with which Caracol Televisión seeks to...

Our city’s earthquake relief command system continues to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy