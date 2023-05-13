Large daily temperature range continues in southern Gyeonggi… Daytime highs of 20 to 25 degrees :: Sympathy News Newsis News Agency ::

Fine dust morning ‘bad’ level

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Byeong-hyeok = Children are enjoying an exciting weekend at the fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 13th. 2023.05.13. [email protected]

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = On the 14th, the southern part of Gyeonggi-do will have a lot of clouds, but it is expected to gradually clear up.

According to the Metropolitan Meteorological Administration, this day will be affected by high pressure moving eastward from the vicinity of Shanghai, China.

As a result, the sky is cloudy, but it seems that it will gradually become clear. In the morning, there will be places with thick fog with a visibility of less than 200m, such as the west coast of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and fog with a visibility of less than 1km in other areas.

Roads and bridges adjacent to the coast, roads adjacent to rivers, lakes, and valleys will have thicker fog than the surroundings, so vehicles must be driven at a reduced speed.

The temperature difference between day and night is about 10 to 15 degrees, so the big weather will continue.

The lowest temperature in the morning is 9 to 13 degrees, including 11 degrees in Suwon, and the highest temperature during the day is 20 to 25 degrees, including 24 degrees in Suwon.

The concentration of fine dust will show a ‘bad’ level temporarily in the morning due to atmospheric congestion, and will gradually be resolved to a ‘normal’ level.

