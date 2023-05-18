Home » Financial literacy on the stock market and the economy : US debt ceiling: “Time is running out”. How likely is a US default?
Business

Financial literacy on the stock market and the economy : US debt ceiling: “Time is running out”. How likely is a US default?

by admin

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns of a US default.

“Time is running out,” says the US Treasury Secretary in reference to raising the US debt ceiling.

According to the US Treasury Secretary, the US will no longer be able to meet its payment obligations as early as June 2023 if the debt ceiling is not raised.

What is the background of the debt ceiling?

How likely is a US default and how can you as an investor benefit from the current situation?

Become part of the IC of Geldbildung and regularly get to know exciting investment cases:

Join IC of Money Education

Get weekly (since 2014) more support from Geldbildung directly via email:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

See also  U.S. non-agricultural employment data is less than expected, dragging down U.S. stocks as a whole

You may also like

Intel: Chip giant allegedly about to join German...

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy