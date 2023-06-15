[Financial News]Vodafone’s acquisition of CK Hutchison and Tesla’s Model Y price increase | Model Y electric car

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 15, 2023]Please see a group of global financial newsletter below

On Wednesday, Vodafone and CK Hutchison unveiled plans to merge their UK operations, investing $14 billion in the UK to create the country’s largest mobile operator. After the merger, Vodafone will own 51% of the shares, Hutchison will hold 49%, and the new group of companies will have about 27 million customers, more than BT’s EE and O2. However, the deal will also face intense scrutiny from regulators, who have previously opposed reducing the number of networks in major markets from four to three.

Tesla said on Tuesday that the U.S. price of the Model Y electric car was raised slightly by $250 to $47,740, while the prices of other models remained unchanged. It was Tesla’s third hike after its most recent price cut, but Model Y prices are still 4.5% cheaper than before the April price cut.

