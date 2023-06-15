Home » [Financial News]Vodafone’s acquisition of CK Hutchison and Tesla’s Model Y price increase | Model Y electric car
Business

[Financial News]Vodafone’s acquisition of CK Hutchison and Tesla’s Model Y price increase | Model Y electric car

by admin
[Financial News]Vodafone’s acquisition of CK Hutchison and Tesla’s Model Y price increase | Model Y electric car

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 15, 2023]Please see a group of global financial newsletter below

On Wednesday, Vodafone and CK Hutchison unveiled plans to merge their UK operations, investing $14 billion in the UK to create the country’s largest mobile operator. After the merger, Vodafone will own 51% of the shares, Hutchison will hold 49%, and the new group of companies will have about 27 million customers, more than BT’s EE and O2. However, the deal will also face intense scrutiny from regulators, who have previously opposed reducing the number of networks in major markets from four to three.

Tesla said on Tuesday that the U.S. price of the Model Y electric car was raised slightly by $250 to $47,740, while the prices of other models remained unchanged. It was Tesla’s third hike after its most recent price cut, but Model Y prices are still 4.5% cheaper than before the April price cut.

Comprehensive report by reporters Zhengzhi and Tian Yuan from NTDTV

See also  Goldman Sachs fires 4,000 people: managers in charge of identifying the lowest performing employees

You may also like

Vodafone and CK Hutchison form the largest UK...

3699 yuan! First sale of iQOO Neo8 Pro...

Hot spots – tens of thousands of Swiss...

In Milan, the residents of Forrest in Town...

Migration: State aid for 40 percent of foreign...

DemoDay: here are the eight startups that anticipate...

Environmental protection – CDU wants to see concrete...

Berlusconi funeral, snipers on the roofs. Mattarella last...

“Diablo 4” in the test: why the new...

Coca Cola, storm for participation in the Green&Blue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy