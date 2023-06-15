Home » Cyclone “Bipajoy” approached multiple ports in India to suspend operations, and tens of thousands of residents in Pakistan were evacuated – Teller Report Teller Report
Cyclone “Bipajoy” approached multiple ports in India and shut down operations, and tens of thousands of residents in Pakistan were evacuated

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-15 08:02

According to the latest forecast, Cyclone Bipajoy will make landfall in Gujarat in western India or Sindh in southern Pakistan on the 15th local time, that is, in the afternoon or evening of this Thursday. In order to prepare for the impending cyclone, a large number of residents in coastal areas were evacuated, and many ports were suspended.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, during the landfall of “Bipajoy”, the maximum wind speed can reach 150 kilometers per hour, and it is expected that many areas along the coast of Gujarat will be affected. At present, the local government has dispatched buses to move some residents to safe areas. About 45,000 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas. Although it has not yet officially landed, the power of “Bipajoy” has been revealed. In recent days, some parts of India have encountered extreme weather such as strong winds and heavy rainfall. According to Reuters, seven people have died from the extreme weather.

Gujarat is one of the major locations of India’s offshore oil installations and ports. At present, most of the local offshore oil facilities have been forced to suspend operations. Many important container ports, including Mundra Port and Hazira Port, have been suspended, and the timeliness of logistics will be affected. More than 21,000 ships have docked. Indian meteorologists predict that “Bipajoy” will cause “extensive damage”, including crop damage, damage to power and communication facilities, and interruption of railway and road traffic.

India’s neighbor Pakistan has also taken countermeasures in advance. Sindh Province has declared a state of emergency. Inam Haider Malik, director of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency, said on the 13th that in response to “Bipajoy”, Pakistan plans to evacuate about 100,000 coastal residents. As of the 13th, about 65,000 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Sindh to safety. At present, many beaches in Karachi, the capital of Sindh Province, have been closed. According to the forecast of the local meteorological department, huge waves of 3.5 meters high may appear in the waters near Sindh Province.

