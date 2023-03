Listen to the audio version of the article

The thrust of the group’s solid “engine” (shipbuilding), as well as the leap in offshore, which received another order yesterday (a new cablelayer) and which benefits from the repositioning envisaged in the latest industrial plan, the first signed by CEO Pierroberto Folgiero accelerates Fincantieri’s revenues. The group therefore archives the 2022 financial statements with a decisive growth in turnover, to 7.4 billion euros (+11.7%), but also with a significant…