Home Business Finecobank: capital ratios fully meet ECB requirements
Business

Finecobank: capital ratios fully meet ECB requirements

by admin
Finecobank: capital ratios fully meet ECB requirements

At the conclusion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank communicated the Pillar 2 Capital Requirement (P2R) for the FinecoBank Group, to be met starting from 1 January 2023.

It should be noted that the Pillar 2 Capital Requirement (P2R) is 175 basis points, reduced compared to the previous 200 basis points.

The FinecoBank Group is required to comply with the following overall capital requirements on a consolidated basis: 7.98% in terms of CET1 Ratio, 9.81% in terms of T1 Ratio and 12.25% in terms of Total Capital Ratio.

These capital ratios include the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR), to be satisfied with CET1 primary capital instruments.

As at 30 September 2022, the capital ratios of the FinecoBank Group were as follows: 20.39% as regards the CET1 Ratio and 31.11% for the T1 Ratio and Total Capital ratio.

See also  More packages and policies, what's behind the jump in profit to 773 million

You may also like

From the EIB resources for 13.5 billion. Half...

Gold Asian Market: Spot gold falls below the...

Maneuver: the rule saves tax crimes appears, opposition...

CPT Markets: IEA says global oil demand will...

Looking at the development of the folding screen...

Born E-Boost, zero emissions with more driving pleasure

Cyrus responds to Huawei’s smart car cooperation with...

Hitachi Rail-A2a agreement for energy from renewable sources

Apple compromised!Will open the door to welcome third-party...

Tim, Sarmi enters the council in Cadoret’s place

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy