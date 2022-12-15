At the conclusion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the European Central Bank communicated the Pillar 2 Capital Requirement (P2R) for the FinecoBank Group, to be met starting from 1 January 2023.

It should be noted that the Pillar 2 Capital Requirement (P2R) is 175 basis points, reduced compared to the previous 200 basis points.

The FinecoBank Group is required to comply with the following overall capital requirements on a consolidated basis: 7.98% in terms of CET1 Ratio, 9.81% in terms of T1 Ratio and 12.25% in terms of Total Capital Ratio.

These capital ratios include the Combined Buffer Requirement (CBR), to be satisfied with CET1 primary capital instruments.

As at 30 September 2022, the capital ratios of the FinecoBank Group were as follows: 20.39% as regards the CET1 Ratio and 31.11% for the T1 Ratio and Total Capital ratio.