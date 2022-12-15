Jiwei.com news “Innovation is the gene of OPPO. OPPO has been continuously investing in technological innovation. Up to now, OPPO has authorized more than 80,000 invention patents, ranking among the top three Chinese companies and the top ten in the world for three consecutive years. In Singapore In the field of mobile phones, OPPO has accumulated more than 1,000 patents worldwide, and OPPO has more than 240 related patents for the most important hinge part of the folding screen.” Said at the N2 series press conference.

OPPO’s folding screen Find N2 series is released and the price starts from 5,999 yuan

On December 15, 2021, OPPO released Find N, its first folding mobile phone, promoting folding mobile phones from early adopters to common use, and becoming the second best-selling brand with large folding screens in 2022. With the “golden folding ratio” design, Find N has changed users’ habits of using large-screen folding phones. According to research data, Find N users spend more than 30% of their time using large screens, which is three times the industry average. Multi-angle hovering has also become a feature frequently used by users.

OPPO today officially released a new generation of folding flagship Find N2 series, including the lightest horizontal folding flagship Find N2 in history at only 233 grams, and the first 3.26-inch vertical folding product Find N2 Flip with the largest external screen so far. The Find N2 series is the first to realize the key evolution of the folding screen mobile phone experience from “common use” to “reuse” through leading the industry in hardware, software and interactive innovation.

The Find N2 series is equipped with OPPO self-developed chip Mariana®️ MariSilicon X, a powerful combination of independent imaging chip, Hasselblad ultra-clear image quality engine, and flagship camera module. Through the high integration of chips, software, algorithms, and hardware, it brings Come to the stunning full-scene master video experience.

According to the GFK China Folding Screen Smartphone Market Development Trend Report released in 2022, weight is still the core issue that hinders users from buying foldable screen phones.

The Find N2 released this time uses a new ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, a new upgraded integrated structure solution, and through the introduction of aerospace-grade super-tough alloy and composite carbon fiber materials, the hinge is reduced by 37% in volume and 36% in weight Under the same conditions, the strength can still be increased by 33%.

As the basis for screen bending, Find N2 uses the “black gold” known as the “black gold” in the material field for the first time in a large area-composite carbon fiber material as the screen support frame, which greatly reduces the weight, and the screen structure is 34% lighter than the previous generation.

In addition, Find N2 is also the first in the industry to upgrade the 64 screws in the mobile phone to titanium alloy, which is widely used in the aviation industry. The R&D team pursued the ultimate and paid attention to every detail. In the end, the Find N2 weighed only 233g, making the foldable screen lighter than the bar machine for the first time.

On the whole, Find N2 is the first horizontal folding mobile phone to pass the Rheinland Folding Worry-Free Certification 2022, covering 48 rigorous tests, including basic physical performance test, life scene test, 10,000 fold durability and grip comfort Dimensions, a comprehensive evaluation of the reliability of folding screens. After the Find N2 has undergone 400,000 extreme bending tests, the screen performance, hinges, and functions still maintain a good level. The average daily bending time is 100 times, and it can still guarantee a service life of up to 5 years, truly achieving weight loss. quality.

Find N2 has three colors of cloud white, pine green and plain black. Cloud white and pine green are made of skin-friendly glass material, which feels warm and delicate and does not stick to fingerprints. The plain black color is made of plain leather, which is classic and stable. The body of Find N2 is also lighter and thinner. The thickness of the whole machine is 1.3mm thinner than that of the previous generation, and the frame is narrowed by 47%. It has a better grip.

Find N2 uses the latest E6 material screen inside and outside, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and brings smooth interaction while achieving excellent display effect. At the same time, Find N2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip to guarantee performance. The 4520mAh large-capacity battery and 67W super flash charge can provide users with excellent battery life.

In addition, OPPO also released the N2 Flip this time. Find N2 Flip defines for the first time a 3.26-inch arbitrary window with a ratio of 17:9. It is the largest external screen in the vertical folding form, completely subverting the experience of using small folding screen phones. . Combined with the innovative arbitrary window function, the innovative interaction of the external screen of Find N2 Flip provides an elegant, convenient and efficient new solution for the daily needs of users when they are ready to go.

Any window supports multi-scenario service cards. Users can view schedules and weather, use system functions such as cameras, timers, and earphones, and use third-party applications such as Xiaohongshu without unfolding the phone. Equipped with the “one-key reply” function, any window of Find N2 Flip supports communication apps such as system SMS and WeChat, and can realize three reply forms: emoji, shortcut phrases, and voice-to-text.

For the collaboration between internal and external screens, the “Show by push” function can be used when using software on the internal screen to slide up and push to the external screen. For example, you can push the traffic code to the external screen in advance, and the internal screen will continue to browse other pages, and the operations are independent of each other. put one’s oar in. For food delivery, taxi-hailing, and music applications, Find N2 Flip supports the internal and external screen relay function. When the phone is closed, key information can also be displayed on the external screen. You can check the service progress at any time without having to repeatedly unfold the phone. In addition, any window supports interesting functions such as interactive electronic pets and GIF wallpapers, bringing users a more personalized folding experience.

The flagship image configuration combined with the hover function allows Find N2 Flip to achieve high-quality, multi-form shooting experience. The main camera of Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX890 super-sensitive outsole sensor, which can cope with various light scenes, and can present amazing picture details and rich colors even in low-light environments. The front is equipped with an IMX709 sensor jointly customized with Sony, and cooperates with OPPO’s self-developed beauty algorithm to present a more natural and clear selfie performance.

In addition, the flagship image module presents a more professional image quality performance with the blessing of the Hasselblad ultra-clear image quality engine and Mariana® MariSilicon X. At the same time, with the multi-angle free hover function, Find N2 Flip provides a variety of rich gameplay such as time-lapse photography, waist-level viewfinder, and low-angle shooting. In addition, thanks to the 17:9 external screen ratio, Find N2 Flip can achieve almost no cropping preview effect in any window, which is more conducive to user creation.

In terms of price, OPPO Find N2 has three colors of cloud white, pine green, and plain black (plain leather). The price of 12+256GB is 7999 yuan, and the price of 16+512GB is 8999 yuan. Pre-orders are accepted from now on, and will be fully launched at OPPO Mall, as well as online channels such as JD.com, Tmall, and Suning.com at 10:00 am on December 23.

OPPO Find N2 Flip has three colors: Yahei, Muzi, and Liujin. The price of 8+256GB is 5999 yuan, 12+256GB is 6399 yuan, and 16+512GB is 6999 yuan. Pre-orders are accepted from now on, and will be fully sold at OPPO Mall, as well as online channels such as JD.com, Tmall, and Suning.com at 10:00 am on December 30.

At the same time, the two folding screens will be launched simultaneously in offline stores such as OPPO experience stores, cooperation halls of the three major operators, Suning, Gome, Dixintong, and Shundian.

Join hands with the industry chain to promote the development of folding screens and enter the high-end market

In fact, shortly before the release of the OPPO Find N2 series, OPPO announced that the company had officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement and a joint development agreement with the leading manufacturer of folding screen hinges, Amphenol Feifeng. In the future, the two parties will in-depth cooperation and jointly tackle difficulties, promote technological innovation and industrial progress of hinges, and bring industry-leading folding screen products to users.

It is understood that in fact, as early as 2015, OPPO saw the development trend of folding screens, and started the research and development and storage of related technologies, accumulating more than 240 patents on hinges, and finally launched the self-developed Seiko quasi-vertical hinge in 2021. The OPPO Find N has won unanimous praise from the industry. After the release of Find N, the number of pre-orders exceeded one million in just one month, making it OPPO’s most satisfied product so far.

One year later, OPPO’s new folding screen mobile phone, which will be released on December 15, will also be equipped with a new generation of Seiko pseudo-vertical hinge, which will once again lead the upgrade of the folding screen experience.

During the joint development process with Amphenol Feifeng, OPPO defined the hinge design based on product requirements, and jointly tackled difficulties with Amphenol Feifeng to solve R&D problems, and finally Amphenol Feifeng was responsible for the process implementation. At the same time, Amphenol Feifeng has also set up a special OPPO team to escort the innovative development of the project in terms of structure and materials.

The folding screen mobile phone is also an important product for OPPO to accelerate its entry into the high-end market. Previously, when talking about OPPO’s high-end market strategy, Liu Bo, vice president of OPPO and president of China, said bluntly: “In the future, OPPO’s core high-end products in China will adopt a dual-flagship strategy. The flagship Find N series. The high-end part in the future will basically be 4K+ products, and the folding will be higher-end, and the price will touch the price of Apple Pro.”