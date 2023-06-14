Home » Fininvest, countdown to the node of control. Here are the scenarios
Business

Fininvest, countdown to the node of control. Here are the scenarios

by admin
Fininvest, countdown to the node of control. Here are the scenarios

ServiceThe rearrangement of the group

Overall, the assets, according to Forbes, at the end of 2022 amounted to 6.4 billion, a part of which already in the hands of the five children

by Marigia Mangano

The departure of Silvio Berlusconi opens up many scenarios on the future of Fininvest. The market is well aware of this, where yesterday the shares of the holding’s subsidiaries were bought by the hands of investors. First of all MediaForEurope, the family television company, which recorded an increase of 13.39% for A shares and 7.38% for B shares. 9%), while Mediolanum closed up 0.56%.

There are two floors of…

