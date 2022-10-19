Listen to the audio version of the article

An extraordinary “one-off” payment of one month, also using the regulatory welfare bonuses, for the immediate recovery of the purchasing power of male and female workers and establish base pay increases: 8.8% for 2023, 5% for 2024 (167 euro monthly average for 2023, 93 euro monthly average for 2024) with adjustment in the event that inflation is higher. This is the economic request of Fiom-Cgil in the platforms for the renewal of the specific employment contract (Ccsl) of the Stellantis, Cnhi, Iveco and Ferrari groups, expiring at the end of the year, which also asks for a share of the salary supplement in case of use of social safety nets ..

The goal is to return to the national metalworkers’ contract

Fiom, not a signatory of the current CCSL, has chosen to present four platforms with a single thread: the reunification of the contractual conditions of the 68 thousand metalworkers employed by the four groups.

In the presentation of the three platforms to the assembly of delegates, the general secretary of Fiom, Michele Di Palma explained how “the industrial project that held Stellantis, Cnhi, Iveco and Ferrari together on which Fiat’s exit from the Confindustria and the forcing of the system of contractual rules no longer exist », in fact« there is no industrial sharing, even more of an administrative nature, between the companies. It is in this context that Marelli’s decision to return to the application of the national collective labor agreement falls within this context ».

The leader De Palma: if excluded from the tables ready to strike

“The reasons why there could have been a specific contract out of the national metalworkers’ contract no longer exist – said the general secretary of Fiom-Cgil, Michele De Palma -. Our goal is to bring workers back to the national metalworkers’ contract. We aim for the most democratic confrontation possible, but if someone thinks of excluding us from the negotiations, in any way, then we will put in place all the necessary initiatives, even the strike, to get a real table. And this concerns everyone: Stellantis, Iveco, CnhI, Ferrari ».

A new reward system has been proposed

Fiom also asks for the establishment of a new reward system to enhance the commitment of workers and the redistribution of profits, recognizing a fixed and a variable quota on multiple indices. Furthermore, a new classification system is required, protection for women victims of gender violence, on agile work, measures for health and safety, the individual right to training, an experimentation of the structural reduction of working hours, involvement of delegates through site bargaining and the return to the RSU.

From Fim, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr asked for an increase of 153 euros

It is worth remembering that in the presence of over 500 Fim-Cisl delegates, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Aqcfr have already presented a platform for the renewal of the Ccsl four-year period 2023-2026 of the Stellantis, Cnhi, Iveco and Ferrari groups, asking for the economic part an 8.4% increase in basic pay in 2023 – equal to an average monthly increase of about 153 euros -, 4.5% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025, with an improvement in variable premiums and other emoluments, such as the managerial function allowance, the economic element on the continuous cycle and the increases on Saturdays.