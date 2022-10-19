Listen to the audio version of the article

Defining this tool as an alternative to electronic cards (and debit and prepaid cards in particular) and traditional credit transfers is certainly not improper: payments account-to-account they have experienced a real boom in the last two years, growing by 50% in Europe and laying the foundations to reach 15% of all transactions carried out by 2030.

Although cards are still one of the most used methods in Europe, accounting for 47% of all transactions not concluded in cash in 2021 (ECB data), the pursuit of the most innovative solutions inspired by the concept ofopen banking they are finding more and more space.

And it is precisely in this vein that the Lithuanian fintech kevin now arrives in Italy, founded in 2018 in Vilnius by Pavel Sokolovas and Tadas Tamosiunas to take advantage of the opportunities linked to the launch of the European Psd2 legislation and immediately focused on the field of “payment initiation services. service “.

Its mission, as confirmed by the country manager for Italy, Filippo Bergamin, is to be a provider of B2B technological infrastructure able to guarantee a merchant and businesses the ability to manage digital payments end-to-end e account-to-account securely, directly from the buyer’s bank account to that of the beneficiary, even on an international scale and whatever the amount involved in the transaction. By taking advantage of the open API channel and completely eliminating the costs of traditional processes and intermediaries (card circuits).

Currently, the services of kevin, which in May raised 65 million euros in Series A loans and today operates with over 250 employees distributed in 30 countries, are used by over 7,000 companies operating in the 27 EU countries, offering coverage to almost all of customers of European banks, about 350 million individuals.