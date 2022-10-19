Home Entertainment TVB’s celebration drama “The Family in the Car” starts broadcasting – Entertainment – Zhonggong.com
Original title: TVB Celebration Drama “The Family in the Car” starts broadcasting (theme)

Humorous story about the ups and downs of buying a house (subtitle)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Hu Guangxin

Following the launch of the first Taiwan Celebration drama “Beautiful Battlefield” on October 3, TVB’s second Taiwan Celebration drama will officially “start” in 2022. Produced by Guan Wenshen, with Zhu Jingqi and Liu Xiaoqun serving as editors and reviewers, and starring Lin Mincong, Jiang Meiyi, Bao Qijing, etc., the comedy “The Family in the Car” will be broadcast on the Jade Channel and the Buriedui APP on the evening of October 17, and will be updated every Monday to Friday at 20:30 .

In Cantonese context, “get on the bus” means to buy a house. “The Family in the Car” focuses on buying a house and buying a property. It tells the story of the supermarket manager Che Zhiming (played by Lin Mincong) who sold a house for cash in 2008, and then chased the house price for 14 years, but failed to “get into the car” again. His wife Mo Wenhui (Jiang Meiyi) Jessica) even wanted to buy a house and thought almost crazy; in order to realize the dream of “getting on the bus”, Che Zhiming tried every means to make a lot of jokes. At the end of the story, the audience is told that having a house does not mean having a family, it is the most important thing that the family is neat and tidy.

“Music genius” Lin Mincong made his first TV series and took on the important role of the male lead. “The Family in the Car” started in early August, and there was less than three months to shoot and produce, and the time was tight. But the shooting scene was quite joyful, because Lin Mincong, who has always been humorous and humorous, became the atmosphere of the set and made many jokes during the shooting. Senior Bao Qijing even laughed and said that Lin Mincong “makes people happy and sad”. How is Lin Mincong’s acting? Bao Qijing praised him as a “genius actor”. In addition to being the hero of the TV series, Lin Mincong also personally wrote the theme song “Family” and the episode and ending song of the show.

