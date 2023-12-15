Skiing in the Stubai Valley means welcome to families. Awarded several times for its friendliness, the Tyrolean valley on the border with Brenner is a highly popular winter family holiday destination. What makes it so special and welcoming are the services of the BIG Family Stubai: child-friendly accommodation and restaurants, high-quality ski schools, rental shops and four ski areas to access, each with its own variety of experiences and entertainment.

Skiing in the Stubai Valley is perfect for families

Parents with children spending their skiing holiday in the Stubai Valley can ski in Austria’s largest glacier ski area, which reaches 3,210 meters above sea level and guarantees snow until May. The Schlick 2000 ski resort is also a worthy alternative for skiers of all levels, while the Serles cable cars in Mieders and the Elferbahnen in Neustift serve smaller but well-varied ski areas set in enchanting settings.

In all four ski areas the ski pass for children up to ten years of age is free if accompanied by at least one parent who purchases the same type of ticket. This applies to one-day ski passes, but also to multi-day ski passes and also to the new Stubai ski pass, which allows access to all four ski areas for a period of four or more days. This new Stubai ski pass was designed to offer and illustrate the great variety of offers that the Stubai Valley has in store for skiers of all ages.

Furthermore, many ski rentals in the valley and in the mountains have already adopted the ski pass pricing model. In almost all sporting goods stores with rental facilities, children under the age of ten can rent ski and snowboard equipment for free or at a reduced price if there is at least one parent who rents it for them.

Winter fun with the whole family

Before racing on the slopes, young winter sports enthusiasts need to learn the right techniques. Lessons with Stubai ski and snowboard instructors are aimed at children from four years of age at the BIG Family Children’s and Youth Ski Camp on the Stubai Glacier and in the BIG Ron’s Kinderland at the Schlick 2000 ski center. Requests are available instructors who speak Italian or book group courses with the family at reduced rates, to ski all together.

Childcare

If parents want to go to the slopes themselves, skiing in the Stubai Valley is no problem. In addition to the colorful BIG Family Kinderland, the Stubai Glacier also has a BIG Family Kindergarten and a large BIG Family children’s restaurant equipped with an internal play area, drawing tables and a small climbing wall. At the Schlick 2000 ski centre, the little ones are welcome in BIG Ron’s “Kindernestl” from the age of one and are looked after by loving specialized staff.

Family holidays with plus

The BIG Family is not only present with great offers in the ski resorts, but also in the valley. BIG Family restaurants serve delicious children’s menus and cater to the special requests of the youngest guests. For accommodation, Premium BIG Family homes and BIG Family partner properties are available. These are accommodations specially designed to meet the needs of children and can be booked individually or via specially created holiday packages on the Stubai Tyrol Tourist Board website.

In these hotels, guests also receive the BIG Family Stubai Winter Card. A card that guarantees children aged 5 to 15 discounts at ski schools, the StuBay water center and ice rinks. And as if that wasn’t enough, the BIG Family organizes several colorful festivals throughout the season. An unforgettable winter family holiday is therefore guaranteed in the Stubai Valley in every respect and for every budget.

READ ALSO: Why take children skiing in Austrian Tyrol

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

