Original title: Liang Jingkun celebrates domineering after the game!In one sentence, he directly pokes Lin Gaoyuan’s weakness and the first person to fall behind in Guoping is him.

On October 19, Beijing time, the top 32 of the WTT Macau Championship faced off. Lin Gaoyuan faced off against Liang Jingkun. As a result, Lin Gaoyuan lost 2-3, only 2 points in the fifth game, and his weakness was exposed again.

This game is very important for Lin Gaoyuan. If he is eliminated in the 1/16 finals or before, and 5 players ranked below him advance to the 1/4 finals, he will lose his participation in the Xinxiang WTT World Cup finals. qualifications.

In the first game, Lin Gaoyuan fell behind 3-7 as soon as he came up. Lin Gaoyuan chased two points in a row, Liang Jingkun scored 3 points in a row, and won the first game 11-6.

Although he was previously selected for the World Table Tennis Championships team competition, Lin Gaoyuan has obviously fallen behind Liang Jingkun in the national table tennis men’s singles ranking.

In the second game, Lin Gaoyuan started with a 6-2 lead, Liang Jingkun caught up to 6-7, and Lin Gaoyuan called for a timeout. After coming back from the timeout, Lin Gaoyuan made a backhand mistake immediately. Fortunately, he pulled back a game 14-12 after that. In the third game, Liang Jingkun won 12-10, and in the fourth game Lin Gaoyuan was desperate 12-10, tying the score again. However, in the deciding game, Lin Gaoyuan collapsed and lost 2-11. After winning the game, Liang Jingkun put his racket in his pants and celebrated domineeringly. After the game, Liang Jingkun said, "It's been a stalemate on the field, and the level is evenly matched. I played well. I have a must-win mentality and look forward to playing better in the future." The opponent has a must-win mentality. The essential. And this is also the biggest reason for Lin Gaoyuan to fall behind, that is, his lack of psychological quality is his biggest weakness. After losing to Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan's current hope of advancing to the Xinxiang World Cup final is only a theoretical possibility, and his fate is no longer in his own hands. And Lin Gaoyuan feels completely left behind. What is even more embarrassing is that Lin Gaoyuan is already 27 years old. As a Mesozoic, he is in a situation where he is in a state of incompetence. Perhaps Liu Guoliang can consider more potential young players to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

