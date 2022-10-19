“Rapid Thrill: Untamed” is set in the lakeshore city of Lakeshore, where there is money to be made everywhere, but behind every reward comes risk. It takes courage to make a fortune.

For four weeks in the game, maximize the amount of cash by competing in events, and increase your cash by placing additional bets against competing drivers. Invest cash in your car and create a custom car that will be the center of attention in Qualifiers every Saturday.

Conspicuous also means attracting the wrong people’s attention, and the more you play, the more Wanted you accumulate. As the police continue to put pressure on you, you have to use new escape mechanics to control the direction of the chase. In each chase, new exotic cars and chase helicopters join the fray to push your driving skills to the limit. .

In Lakeshore City, time is money, so be sure to find the fastest way to earn enough cash to compete in the weekly qualifiers and the final “Big Game”. Competing drivers are ready to take on the challenge, and extra betting is a sure-fire way to fill up your pockets…as long as you’re fast enough, you’re sure to keep earning.

Game official website: https://www.ea.com/zh-tw/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-unbound