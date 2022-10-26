[The Epoch Times, October 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Zhao Fenghua and Hong Ning interviewed and reported) The Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou Port District, Henan Province recently broke out. An insider disclosed to the Epoch Times reporter that the conditions in the isolation dormitory of the factory were poor, cross-infection occurred, and the employees were left unchecked with fever. The situation was worrying, and the authorities blocked the news.

According to a video posted by Foxconn employees, a woman said weakly: “I am now in quarantine in the ‘Yukang North’, with a fever of 39 degrees and no one is dealing with it. Foxconn doesn’t care whether we live or die.”

Insider: Cross-infected employees at the isolation point have fever and are left unchecked

Zhang Xiaoya (pseudonym), the sister of a Foxconn employee, told The Epoch Times on October 24 that her sister suddenly developed a high fever during quarantine in Foxconn’s dormitory, and she was left unattended and in critical condition.

Ms. Zhang said: “My sister had a fever of 38.3 degrees on the 23rd, no medicine or food, and the quilt was very thin. Some workers in the Foxconn factory saw our (posting) situation, and someone contacted me and said they were eating there. The food is also sour rice, and the factory still goes to work uninterruptedly, and the close and sub-close connections are still working.

“Today on the 24th, I got up early and didn’t deliver meals. I delivered some convenience food at noon. There was no food to eat at night. My sister had to go to bed hungry.”

Ms. Zhang said that since the 22nd, her sister had a fever, but no one had asked her, which made her very worried.

She said: “On the 22nd, my sister developed a low-grade fever and her head was uncomfortable, so I began to ask for help in every way and made phone calls. Venerable Master, I reported it to the Zhengzhou media again and asked them to report it, and they said, ‘This is impossible, it has been controlled.’ If it is controlled, why am I still taking the risk of telling the truth?”

Ms. Zhang said the conditions in the Foxconn isolation dormitory are worrying. “Looking at the place where they are isolated, the environment is very poor. The corridors are full of garbage, and the house is full of garbage. They have a fever and feel uncomfortable, and they have to clean up the garbage in the room by themselves, which is very dirty. Breakfast was not delivered on the 22nd. , Lunch was delivered after 2 pm, and it was all cold rice.”

Ms Zhang said the authorities gave her sister a single room after she raised concerns online for help. “On the 23rd, things were fermented on the Internet, and only a single room was opened for my sister. The meal was delivered on time that day, and the others (nucleic acid negative and positive) were still living together.”

Ms. Zhang introduced that when a positive case appeared in the dormitory, her sister was taken away for isolation, but she still lived with the positive case in the isolated dormitory.

She said: “On the 19th (October), the nucleic acid test result said that one person was positive, and the entire dormitory was pulled from the original dormitory to the Yukangbei dormitory, and moved to another place to live, but the positive, close contact They all live together, so that if there is no yang, there will be yang.

“On the 22nd, the nucleic acid result notification said that there were 3 more positives in the dormitory, but their nucleic acid results could not be found by themselves, and they were notified by phone. They do not record personal information when they do nucleic acid, according to the dormitory. The list is made of nucleic acid, and if anyone is positive, you will be notified by phone, but you can’t find it yourself.”

Ms Zhang said her sister was kept in a dormitory without medical treatment.

She said: “There is only a thermometer in the house, no medicine, and lack of food, so they are locked in the dormitory, and no one can get in or get out.

“My sister and the others rely on physical cooling with towels, drink more hot water, and wipe their bodies with towels. The results of the (nucleic acid test) have not been notified to my sister. The floor where my sister lives (Yukang North Dormitory) is full. Now, it’s a rather dilapidated dormitory in the factory, and the conditions are very poor.”

Officials block news, call, threaten to delete posts

Ms. Zhang disclosed to The Epoch Times that the nucleic acid test results of Foxconn employees were notified by phone, and the real situation was unknown.

She said: “Foxconn is pressing down on these things now. They do not record personal information for nucleic acid testing, but call notifications, so I can’t see anything on the official website. My sister didn’t receive a call notification (nucleic acid positive), But have a fever.

“I found the Health and Health Commission on the Internet, but I couldn’t get through. The mayor’s hotline, 120 emergency, they asked me to contact the community, but the community phone couldn’t get through.”

Ms. Zhang revealed that officials had also sent unidentified personnel to pressure her and her sister to try to block the spread of the truth.

She said: “Someone called me from a public phone and asked me to delete the video uploaded on the Internet. I said, what I said was the truth, and I didn’t delete it. They called my sister because she was in the factory. There was still money in the deposit, so she asked her to delete the video, ‘Don’t talk nonsense, don’t spread rumors’.

“Before, I posted a lot of posts, all of which were deleted. We just want people to come back safely. After this incident, I just want my sister to come back, and I don’t want to stay in the factory.”

Ms. Zhang said that now the factory is rushing to work, deliberately concealing the epidemic.

She said: “It is said that ‘Apple 13’ is newly launched, hurry up and work quickly. The epidemic figures reported by Zhengzhou (communication) must be false, so many people in the factory were infected, and they were not reported at all. Foxconn concealed this, Don’t let the outside world know.”

Ms. Zhang said that the authorities’ concealment of the epidemic may have something to do with the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“Before, I called the relevant departments, and they told me that it would be fine after the 20th National Congress. Now (the 20th National Congress) is over, I don’t see any place to support Zhengzhou.”

Another insider, Mr. Li, a friend of a Foxconn employee, also told The Epoch Times that the Foxconn factory concealed the outbreak.

Mr. Zhang said: “My friend is working in the factory, and there are positive (sex cases) in the dormitory. None of these news can come out of Henan Province. They are blocked and blocked, and there is no way to ask for help. Now the workers are still going to work, not going to work. Even absenteeism.”

Foxconn employees: Conditions at the “Yukang North” isolation site have deteriorated

Foxconn employee Ms. Zhao said in an interview with The Epoch Times on the 25th that she was quarantined in Foxconn’s “Yukang North” dormitory, and the factory asked them to move to another quarantine location on the 25th, but she did not plan to go.

Ms. Zhao said: “We are required to move to Evergrande Future Light and Zaoyuan (Foxconn’s dormitory) for isolation on the 25th, with 20 people living together, regardless of whether you are diagnosed or not. I heard that they have moved there. People say that Evergrande is full, there are railings outside the windows to prevent workers from jumping off the building, and the signal is not good, so that workers and the outside world cannot communicate.

“It’s still far from the Foxconn factory, you can’t come out, and you can’t make trouble if you want to. Foxconn can’t see or hear. I’m afraid that I won’t be able to communicate with the outside world when I go there. There were still a few people who didn’t leave or went, but the situation in Yukangbei was getting worse and worse.

“No food was delivered on the night of the 24th, and until this afternoon, there has been no food delivery. The Yukang North dormitory has no water and electricity, and no nucleic acid has been done for three days. I don’t know if it is confirmed. I will not go to Evergrande. , if there are people who don’t go, let us wait here (Yukang North) to die?”

The Epoch Times reporter then called the 24-hour consultation service for epidemic prevention and control in the Zhengzhou Airport Experimental Zone, and the automatic voice kept replying “User is busy”.

The reporter called the Zhengzhou hotline, but it has been unable to connect. Zhengzhou Foxconn’s personnel department and the group’s switchboard had echoes and could not be connected.

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#