Yang Dezhi, deputy mayor of Lanzhou City, introduced at the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Lanzhou City (the 22nd session) held this morning (29th) that the local area continues to carry out nucleic acid testing of key populations in key areas and quickly identify close contacts. , close contact and other risk personnel, and implement control measures by classification and classification. On July 28, a total of 1.2878 million person-times were sampled, all of which have been tested, and 18 positive people were detected, all of whom were quarantined and controlled. 1,425 close contacts and 302 close contacts have been traced, and corresponding control measures have been implemented. Up to now, 198 centralized isolation points and 19,887 rooms have been opened in the city, and 13,195 people are under centralized isolation. On July 28, 1,733 people were released from isolation, and a total of 18,493 people were released from isolation.

Lanzhou, Gansu province added 13 local confirmed cases yesterday and 20 asymptomatic infections

According to Yang Dezhi, Deputy Mayor of Lanzhou City, from 0:00 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, 13 new local confirmed cases in Lanzhou (including 9 confirmed cases from asymptomatic infections), including 12 in Chengguan District, 1 case in Yuzhong County; 20 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 19 cases in Chengguan District and 1 case in Yuzhong County. As of 24:00 on July 28, the city has reported a total of 475 local confirmed cases and 1,665 asymptomatic infections.

