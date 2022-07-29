Home News In Lanzhou, Gansu Province, 1.2878 million people were sampled yesterday, and 18 cases of positive people were all isolated and controlled.
News

In Lanzhou, Gansu Province, 1.2878 million people were sampled yesterday, and 18 cases of positive people were all isolated and controlled.

by admin

Yang Dezhi, deputy mayor of Lanzhou City, introduced at the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Lanzhou City (the 22nd session) held this morning (29th) that the local area continues to carry out nucleic acid testing of key populations in key areas and quickly identify close contacts. , close contact and other risk personnel, and implement control measures by classification and classification. On July 28, a total of 1.2878 million person-times were sampled, all of which have been tested, and 18 positive people were detected, all of whom were quarantined and controlled. 1,425 close contacts and 302 close contacts have been traced, and corresponding control measures have been implemented. Up to now, 198 centralized isolation points and 19,887 rooms have been opened in the city, and 13,195 people are under centralized isolation. On July 28, 1,733 people were released from isolation, and a total of 18,493 people were released from isolation.

Lanzhou, Gansu province added 13 local confirmed cases yesterday and 20 asymptomatic infections

According to Yang Dezhi, Deputy Mayor of Lanzhou City, from 0:00 to 24:00 on July 28, 2022, 13 new local confirmed cases in Lanzhou (including 9 confirmed cases from asymptomatic infections), including 12 in Chengguan District, 1 case in Yuzhong County; 20 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 19 cases in Chengguan District and 1 case in Yuzhong County. As of 24:00 on July 28, the city has reported a total of 475 local confirmed cases and 1,665 asymptomatic infections.

(Headquarters reporter Wang Yan, Wang Peng, Lu Shan, Ouyang, Renyuan, Zhang Yuanshu)

You may also like

Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of...

Fassina: “This is what the left-wing profession is”

Covid, Rt still down at 1.03. The incidence...

Maçalizi on the Mittelfest stage unmasks the anger...

4 new local confirmed cases in Henan, 17...

The evening stop works, the water supplies are...

Personal Inflation Calculator | The sun 24 hours

There are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope July 28 / August...

Ivrea, half of the staff is missing in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy