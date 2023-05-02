Home » First Republic Bank is sold to JP Morgan
Business

First Republic Bank is sold to JP Morgan

by admin
First Republic Bank is sold to JP Morgan

Dhe First Republic, caught up in the US banking crisis, is sold to the bank JPMorgan Chase. The FDIC, the state deposit insurance fund, announced on Monday that it had approved the sale of the bankrupt bank’s assets to JP Morgan. According to insiders, half a dozen banks participated in the bidding process for First Republic, including Citizens Financial and PNC Financial Services.

The First Republic is already the third US bank that has recently found itself in existential difficulties because customers withdrew their deposits en masse. As a result, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in March.

In a concerted effort, major banks initially poured $30 billion into First Republic Bank, which was also reeling. Earlier last week, however, the First Republic disclosed a deposit outflow of more than $100 billion in the first quarter. Investors sold shares in the bank en masse, after which the stock market crashed. It was announced on Friday that the FDIC had identified a further deterioration in the bank’s situation and had launched a new bailout.

See also  Tesla employees are said to have shared intimate videos of customers

You may also like

piqd | Maffy parallel economy

Japan will have 824 kinds of food prices...

Infineon is stepping up the pace in Dresden...

US ally Germany: From Adenauer to Merkel

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down,...

German Bundestag – Strategy for public interest companies...

How Motorola reinvented itself as a provider of...

China’s largest shipping company COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ first-quarter...

Scholz cautious about the subsidized industrial electricity price

Debt cover must go up soon: Yellen: USA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy