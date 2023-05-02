Bladder cancer diagnosis on the rise: smoking is a risk factor

Bladder cancer, diagnoses on the rise in Italy: risk factors include exposure to chemicals, and above all to smoke Diagnoses of bladder cancer have increased exponentially in Italy, as reported by data from the Umberto Veronesi Foundation. In 2022, in this regard, there were over 29,000 patients who have […]

