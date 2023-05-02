Home » GNU libc: vulnerability allows unspecified attack
Technology

GNU libc: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

by admin
GNU libc: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

As reported by the BSI, a vulnerability has been found in GNU libc. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on April 28, 2023 to a security hole for GNU libc that became known on February 7, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products SUSE Linux and Open Source GNU libc are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1718-2 (Status: 04/27/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for GNU libc – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 4,6
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,0
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.6.

GNU libc bug: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

The GNU libc is the base C library under Linux and other Unix operating systems, which provides the system calls and basic functionality.

See also  The latest epidemic data news situation The positive infected person in Dalian is highly homologous to the new coronavirus infected by the index case of the Tianjin-Henan Anyang linked epidemic – yqqlm

An attacker could exploit a vulnerability in GNU libc to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-0687.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products
SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)
Open Source GNU libc < 2.38 (cpe:/a:gnu:glibc)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1718-2 vom 2023-04-27 (28.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-April/014620.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:1718-1 vom 2023-03-31 (03.04.2023)
For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-March/014292.html

Github Advisory Database vom 2023-02-06 (07.02.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-5r4p-4pqv-gqhw

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT Security Advisory for GNU libc. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

See also  Fallout Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Massive Extras - Fallout 76 - Gamereactor

02/07/2023 – Initial version
04/03/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE
04/28/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

It is rumored that Pixel 7a will have...

What is Bluesky? Let’s discover the alternative to...

Apple releases security response update for the first...

Discontinuing mainstream legacy systems worked!Microsoft’s Windows 11 market...

Ebay Classifieds Off! Name, logo and design change

“Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google with...

Aldi sells useful emergency gadgets for all drivers...

Redfall Review – Gamereactor

The Voyager 2 spacecraft will remain operational until...

A completely free open source chatbot, Hugging Face...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy