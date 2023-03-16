Home Business First Republic, possible support from JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (WSJ)
Business

First Republic, possible support from JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (WSJ)

by admin
First Republic, possible support from JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley (WSJ)

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are reportedly discussing a potential deal with First Republic Bank. The Wall Street Journal reports it, adding that the two banking giants would be ready to support the Californian institution at risk of bankruptcy with a considerable injection of capital.

The option of a total takeover of the bank is also on the table, although it seems an unlikely solution according to the Wall Street Journal.

After the defaults of SVB and Signature, First Republic is the main suspect among the banks that could file for bankruptcy. Shares of the Californian bank trimmed daily loss on rumors but remain down 26% on Wall Street, plunging nearly 80 percentage points in the past week on the heels of the earthquake that rocked the US financial sector .

See also  Foreign exchange trading reminder: Inflation data is lower than expected, supporting the Fed to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, and the dollar index plummets Provider FX678

You may also like

13th generation standard pressure i5 with 2.8K 120Hz...

28-year-old founder of Porzelina sells porcelain sex toys

Gender gap and financial inclusion: world GDP up...

China’s AI competitor is not doing well

Is there a solution to the government’s financial...

Fixed-term deposits & call money: These banks pay...

China wants a stronger military

Continuing in Africa in combat

Naples, a wave of arrests after the guerrilla:...

Dongfang Selection said that it was cheated Shrimp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy