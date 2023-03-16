Home World It had been 12 years since a South Korean president had been to Japan
World

It had been 12 years since a South Korean president had been to Japan

by admin
It had been 12 years since a South Korean president had been to Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee landed in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on Thursday for the first diplomatic visit by a South Korean head of state to the country in a dozen years. During the day there will be a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, probably to talk about the threats that concern both countries.

Yoon, elected to the presidency last March, has been trying for months to recover relations with Japan, which have worsened considerably in recent years due to a long-standing dispute concerning compensation for South Koreans who were forced to work in Japanese factories during the the occupation of the Korean peninsula by Japan, which lasted from 1910 to 1945. The dispute dates back decades and according to Japan was resolved with a treaty ratified by the two countries in 1965, but was reopened in 2018 by a ruling of the Supreme Court in Seoul, following which relations between the two countries have deteriorated considerably.

Yoon was invited to Tokyo after he proposed a plan to resolve this dispute a few days ago. The new proposal provides for payments to victims of forced labor to be made through a foundation, to which both Japanese and Korean private companies will be able to make voluntary payments. The move has been criticized in South Korea, where many believe Yoon has conceded too much, sacrificing the right to fair justice for victims to improve relations with the former colonizing power.

Government officials said a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would likely not normalize relations immediately, and that Japanese restrictions on technology exports to South Korea, for example, were likely to remain in place. The visit is however interpreted as a rapprochement between two countries that have a lot in common, especially as regards international politics: both have solid democratic institutions, are at the forefront of the development of new technologies and are allies with the United States. But above all, both feel threatened by the advance of North Korea’s nuclear program and by China‘s strengthening, including military, in the region.

See also  Samantha Cristoforetti returns to space, the launch of "Freedom" scheduled for April 19

Just hours before Yoon’s arrival in Japan, North Korea launched an ICBM that landed in the waters west of Japan. It’s the second only this month.

You may also like

Deck13 Reveals Atlas Fallen Gameplay

Credit Suisse collapse | Info

The Buesa Arena hosts the Araba Distortion Fest

the stand in via Libertà against childhood leukemia

Nikola ROkvić on training and weight loss |...

Udinese transfer market – Everyone likes Becao /...

stolen collection of luxury watches

Dr. Davidović advice on aging | Magazine

Udinese – The precedents with the Italian champions:...

JMGO N1 ULTRA DLP triple laser 4K

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy