This morning Franco Rotelli he passed away. Inventor of social and imaginary. Protagonist and craftsman of one of the most beautiful and dignified pages of Italian history, the Basaglia Law and the revolutionary process that followed. The closure of asylums, the birth of social enterprises, the processes of freedom, emancipation, respect and happiness of thousands of people who were denied access to dignity and space in the world.

Franco, with the others of the Basaglia and Trieste experience – which we embrace with all the affection we are capable of – contributed, as he reminded us Ota De Leonardisto make the irreconcilable reconcilable.

It has helped us to consider possible what is proposed as impossible.

From today we are more alone in this stubborn and beautiful work that puts margins and waste back at the center. Which is not marked by doing good but by the protection and promotion of rights. But, at the same time, they have an additional responsibility: that of stubbornly continuing to do social work that is not satisfied, that does not contain but tries to change, that knows how to be visionary and not lazy, that considers people not objects but subjects to work with. People as political subjects

In the last meeting with him, just over a week ago, while continuing the discussion on what it means to do social enterprise today, Franco told us: «Please continue to be curious».

Thanks also for this last, small, but extraordinary piece of advice.

Hello Franco, the Dedalus cooperative.