Fiscal peace, FdI to Salvini: “Untimely. Does not recognize the work of the Mef”

Fiscal peace, Osnato (FdI): “First we have to understand the effects of the scrapping in progress”

“It is not clear whether it is a proposal from the League or from Matteo Salvini, because the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti seems to me less present on the initiative”. The chairman of the House Finance Committee, Marco Osnato of Brothers of Italy, comments with Affaritaliani.it the big one fiscal peace proposed and relaunched by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure and leader of the League.

“I don’t have an aversion to doing whatever it takes to help citizens improve their situation, but first we need to understand the effects of the ongoing scrapping and then there is the tax proxy currently being approved which also has a bearing on tax litigation. Before proposing new measures, I would see the repercussions of those put in place. Salvini is certainly not the last to arrive and his proposal will be analyzed and considered.

Osnato adds: “There is certainly favorable macroeconomic data but we know that the international situation is not as positive as in Italy, we need to understand what awaits us and how to move in this context. Then there is the cut in the tax wedge, more hiring and the less you pay, the autonomy… In short, lots of irons in the fire and priorities must be identified. If among these there will also be the fiscal peace proposed by Salvini, we will evaluate it. He said that the state profits from it and maybe he’s right. But you have to figure out how.”

“So let’s say that there is no opposition, but Salvini’s exit seemed to me at least untimely at a time when the tax delegation is being approved in Parliament and above all because a lot has already been done on the scrapping. Saying those things it seems that the government has not done enough and instead I believe that it has done a lot. And we can be happy with what has been done so far. We will evaluate further actions when we are aware of what we have brought home so far. I speak of untimeliness because with this proposal it almost seems that the important work done by the Ministry of Economy and Finance is not recognized”, concludes Osnato.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

