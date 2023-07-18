La Russa junior, identified the deejay friend who was at home the night of the alleged rape: he will be investigated

The investigation into the alleged rape of Leonardo Apache La Russa. That night there was a third person that he would take part in sexual intercourse. And he is a friend of La Russa jr who is a deejay. He was identified last night. The boy also put on the music that evening of May 18th. And he too would have been at the La Russa house the next morning. The house where the 22-year-old, as she reported, was allegedly abused by the son of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and also by the other young man, again according to her complaint.

According to what was anticipated by ‘The Truth’, it is a 24-year-old boy who lives in London. Judicial sources confirmed that the new identification was reached yesterday evening.

Now, even the deejay will be registered in the register of suspects of the Milan prosecutor’s office as part of the investigation opened following the complaint of a former high school friend of the son of the president of the Senate Ignazio la Russa.

From what has been learned in judicial circles, the name of the young DJ, identified last night and who is currently abroad, will be formally registered in the next few hours at least for a guarantee issue. The investigators do not hypothesize group sexual violence.

In the complaint, the 22-year-old wrote that she had «vague memories of the night as a drug addict. The only certain fact I can report – you put pen to paper – is that Leonardo gave me a drink, he took me to his house, without me being in a position to choose» and then «he admitted to having had sexual relations, he and his friend, always without my knowledge». In the preview of today’s ‘La Verità’ the name of the DJ was also indicated.

Confirmations on the point have arrived from judicial sources, even if he is not currently under investigation. The girl had referred to talk “Nico” and also for this reason in recent days investigators and prosecutors have had problems identifying the other young man who allegedly spent the night, after the evening at the disco, in the La Russa family home.

In the past few hours, in the investigations conducted by the Flying Squad and coordinated by the deputy Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, the precise identification of the deejay has been arrived at. Also thanks to a series of elements collected in the investigation, including the testimonies that have been going on for days, also in relation to that evening in the exclusive club in the heart of Milan, the Apophis disco.

Gang sexual assault will not be contested. The investigations will have to clarify, as well as whether or not there was abuse against the girl in a state of unconsciousness, as she claimed, even if they occurred in the case at different stages.

