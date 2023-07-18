Home » Film festival of the real and the unreal from tomorrow in Salento – News
From 19 to 22 July 2023, the ‘Flying Castle’ of Corigliano d’Otranto, in the province of Lecce, will host the twentieth edition of the event The Film Festival of the real and the unreal. Along with a vast selection of the most interesting documentaries from today and from the past, the festival, reads a note from the organizers, offers “the extraordinary exhibition itinerary of ‘Visioni del Sud’, performances, workshops, musical aperitifs and meetings with the authors which enrich the programming in the theater by actively involving the public, in an experiment that is open and permeable to different genres and languages ​​of art that shuns labels”. The Film Festival of the real and the unreal, with the artistic direction of Paolo Pisanelli and the creative direction of Francesco Maggiore, is organized and co-produced by Big Sur, OfficinaVisioni and the cultural association Cinema del real in collaboration with the Flying Castle, the Municipality of Corigliano d’Otranto, Pro Loco of Corigliano d’Otranto. The project is realized with the support of the Puglia Region and the Apulia Film Commission.


Among the international guests, the American photographer and film-maker of Italian origins Lou Dematteis, whose experience is summarized in the anthological exhibition ‘Five From One.


Five countries, five stories’. “For twenty years, promoting and sharing insights into the realities of the world has been the mission of the Film Fest of the real and the unreal. This is, the note concludes, a heritage that today more than ever looks ahead and addresses the younger generation”.

