PROMETEON TIRE GROUP Global Sustainability Governance consolidated. New goals for 2030 – Companies

The Prometeon Tire Group’s 2022 Sustainability Report has been approved, ratifying the green policy imposed by the Group globally and throughout the supply chain, from production to trade.

For the second year Morningstar Sustainalytics, the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rating agency, has assessed the Corporate Social Responsibility of Prometeon Tire Group, with the aim of helping the group understand and improve its actions regarding principles of sustainability along the entire value chain.

The results of the evaluation are positive: the score in terms of ESG Risk Rating is 12.1 out of 100 (the closer the company is to zero, the better the performance), confirming for the second year the low level of risk exposure and the level senior management.

In 2022, governance was strengthened by consolidating the presence of the Sustainability Committees in all the realities in which Prometeon is present with a production activity, with the aim of establishing a unified vision of ESG, so as to increase understanding of all three aspects, environmental, social and governance, and to promote solid corporate governance standards that integrate all these aspects. This will help the industry integrate ESG factors into the Group’s industrial footprint investment decision-making process.

The HQ Committee, which operates globally in all the countries where the Group is present, has set long-term goals up to 2030 to reduce waste production, water consumption, required energy and CO2 emissions . With specific reference to the environment, the Group clearly understands the threats posed by climate change, an undeniable fact of the contemporary world with a high potential to lead to abrupt changes in ecosystems.