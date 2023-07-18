Trump investigated for assault on Capitol Hill

Former US President Donald Trump said he received a letter informing him that he is being investigated by the Justice Department over riots to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which took place on Capitol Hill. He could therefore soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.

Trump made the claim in a post on his social platform Truth, saying he received the destination letter while out with his family on Sunday evening. This type of communication can precede an indictment and is used to warn people that prosecutors have evidence linking them to a crime; Trump received one before being charged last month in a separate probe into the mishandling of confidential documents. A spokesman for Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office is conducting the investigation, declined to comment.

Prosecutors are investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to current President Joe Biden.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is expected to travel to Iowa on Tuesday, where he’s scheduled for an event with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

Prosecutors in Georgia are conducting a separate investigation into Trump’s efforts to rescind the election law in that state, with the top Fulton County prosecutor signaling he expects to announce prosecution decisions in the coming weeks.

