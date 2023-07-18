Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims for Gravenberch

The summer of transfer market it has just begun, but has already come alive with deals that can upset the status quo of Italian clubs. The Milan for example he gave up Tone them al Newcastle for about 80 million euros, reinvesting part of the amount for the purchases of Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders and Pulisic. Yet it didn’t end there.

🔴⚫ Theo Hernandez very close to Maldini, away after the manager’s farewell?

More purchases will come and, perhaps, too other excellent supplies. In the last few hours, rumors about a possible discontent Of Theo Hernandez. The full-back is one of the fixed points of the Rossoneri, but the farewell of Paolo Maldini from the management the Frenchman was perplexed, very close to the director who had brought him from Madrid to Milan. For now there are no particular requests or feelings of transfer, yet it is a situation – the one linked to his future – that must be monitored carefully.

All the best European clubs would take very little to rush to him, but clearly they will – eventually – have to deal with Milan: the feeling is that for less than 70 million euros Furlani doesn’t even sit down to talk about it.

🔵 Naples-Bayern Munich axis, after Kim we work in Gravenberch

Those who have already said goodbye to Serie A are the defenders of Napoli, Kim Min Jaelanded in Munich where it will soon be made official as a new purchase of the Bavaria Monaco. The Neapolitans will collect a figure close to 50 million eurosbut the axis with the Bavarians may not be concluded.

The technician Rudy Garcia he expressed his desire to have a technically good midfielder in the squad, but also with good physical skills. The profile matches perfectly with that of Ryan Gravenberchmedian that the Bavaria Monaco bought last year from Ajax, but who had very little space between the German champions. The class of 2002 doesn’t want to spend another season on the bench, that’s why the transfer to Napoli it could be an idea.

For now there has only been one exploratory survey of the Neapolitans, to understand what Bayern’s requests could be. Everything points to a deal based on a loan with right of redemption and counter-purchase can be set up.

⚪⚫ Vlahovic can leave Juventus, who aims Giuntoli for the attack

In home Juventus it was the day of Cristiano Giuntoli, officially presented to the press. The director of the black and white technical area confirmed that the club’s plan is to return to being competitive, but keeping an eye on the accounts. In this sense, one passage was quite clear:

We have to give one accounting system. Vlahovic he is one of our players but we can think about indispensable offers.

An important confirmation, which clarifies how the Serbian striker can leave Juventus only in the face of offers from 80-90 million euros. Should he be sold, the first names on Giuntoli’s list, in addition to that of Lukewould be those of Hojlund of Atalanta and David part Little.

