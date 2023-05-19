Home » Fitto: “Emilia disaster deserves attention, but Pnrr funds cannot be used”
Fitto: "Emilia disaster deserves attention, but Pnrr funds cannot be used"

Fitto: "Emilia disaster deserves attention, but Pnrr funds cannot be used"

SORRENTO – “The issue of Emilia deserves direct attention from the government, but the Pnrr has a different path: within it there are resources for instability, but they are already for specific projects. On Tuesday the government will meet on this and will give immediate answers to the Emilia area because we are all strongly affected by this tragedy. Then there will be the need, and the reorganization of resources also goes in this direction, in agreement with the ministers concerned, starting from the work that Minister Musumeci is carrying out, to provide organic solutions”.

