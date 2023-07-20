Fitto wants to slip the funds from overdue projects away from Salvini. And he raises the Superbonus

ROMA – Raffaele Fitto he studies a move that his colleague will not like Matthew Salvini. And that could open a clash between the two ministers. The clue is hidden in Fitto’s words on the revision of the Pnrr. But he was well understood by the leader of the League, who has no intention of giving up.

Pnrr, more money for the Superbonus 110% and new incentives for green houses by Giuseppe Colombo 19 July 2023

The strategy developed by the director of the Recovery and Resilience Plan – aid to businesses and households for energy efficiency – leads straight to a hot topic.

