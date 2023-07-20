New atlas of human kidney cells. « Medicine in the Library

New atlas of human kidney cells.

In a major step toward understanding and treating kidney disease, a national research team co-led by bioengineers from theUniversity of California San Diego and funded by the National Institutes of Health has created the most comprehensive atlas of the human kidney. The data of Kidney Tissue Atlas will allow comparison of healthy kidney cells with those damaged by kidney disease, helping researchers to understand the factors that contribute to the progression of kidney disease and kidney failure or recovery from injury.

The Kidney Tissue Atlas includes maps of 51 major kidney cell types that include rare and novel cell populations, 28 kidney cell states representing injury or disease, a repository of raw genetic data, and interactive 3D models of cells and microenvironmental relationships created by 45 healthy cell donor kidneys and 48 kidney disease biopsies.

“KPMP’s new atlas represents the best of open and public science“said Dr. Eric Brunskill, KPMP program director. “With the atlas, we’ve created an interactive resource that generates hypotheses for kidney disease researchers and clinicians around the world“.

Read the full text of the article:

An atlas of healthy and injured cell states and niches in the human kidney.

Lake, B.B., Menon, R., Winfree, S. et al.

Nature 619, 585–594 (2023).

Kidney Tissue Atlas

Source and details: University of California – San Diego

