© Reuters. Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan



Five departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment. The “Action Plan” pointed out to further accelerate the batch production of third-generation nuclear power and accelerate the development and application of fourth-generation nuclear power equipment.

It is mentioned in “Annual Development and Outlook of China‘s Nuclear Energy (2020)” that it is estimated that by 2025, my country’s installed nuclear power capacity in operation will reach 70 million kilowatts, and the installed nuclear power capacity under construction will reach about 30 million kilowatts. The agency predicts that nuclear power, as a basic load regulating power system, has great potential for development in the process of building a new power system. It is expected that my country’s independent third-generation nuclear power will achieve large-scale batch development according to the approval rhythm of 6 to 8 units per year, and the domestic average annual investment scale is expected to reach 66 billion to 144 billion yuan.

According to the subject database of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

CLP Environmental said that the company has achieved a full slam in the water treatment projects of the third-generation nuclear power reactors, including: China‘s Hualong No. 1, American AP1000, French EPR, and Russia’s VVER-1000; the company has participated in nuclear power plants in all coastal provinces in China building.

Jiangsu Shentong is committed to the independent research and development of special valves and system equipment for nuclear power, and has developed valve products that meet the technical requirements of the third and fourth generations of nuclear power.