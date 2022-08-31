Home Business Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan
Business

Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan

by admin
Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan
© Reuters. Five departments speed up the batch application of third-generation nuclear power The average annual investment in the nuclear power industry may reach 100 billion yuan

Five departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly issued an action plan to accelerate the green and low-carbon innovative development of power equipment. The “Action Plan” pointed out to further accelerate the batch production of third-generation nuclear power and accelerate the development and application of fourth-generation nuclear power equipment.

It is mentioned in “Annual Development and Outlook of China‘s Nuclear Energy (2020)” that it is estimated that by 2025, my country’s installed nuclear power capacity in operation will reach 70 million kilowatts, and the installed nuclear power capacity under construction will reach about 30 million kilowatts. The agency predicts that nuclear power, as a basic load regulating power system, has great potential for development in the process of building a new power system. It is expected that my country’s independent third-generation nuclear power will achieve large-scale batch development according to the approval rhythm of 6 to 8 units per year, and the domestic average annual investment scale is expected to reach 66 billion to 144 billion yuan.

According to the subject database of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

CLP Environmental said that the company has achieved a full slam in the water treatment projects of the third-generation nuclear power reactors, including: China‘s Hualong No. 1, American AP1000, French EPR, and Russia’s VVER-1000; the company has participated in nuclear power plants in all coastal provinces in China building.

See also  Political chaos and TPI anti-spread shield: markets will test the ECB's determination on when (more than if) it will intervene to save Italy again

Jiangsu Shentong is committed to the independent research and development of special valves and system equipment for nuclear power, and has developed valve products that meet the technical requirements of the third and fourth generations of nuclear power.

You may also like

Fuel price, discount of 30 cents extended until...

Manufacturing PMI rebounds, showing that the economy maintains...

Saipem, Francesco Caio resigned. The general manager Puliti...

The fuel decree has been signed, 30 cents...

NINE WEST Jiuxi丨To be a bard’s dream in...

From Disney to Netflix, streaming warms up the...

Manufacturing PMI rebounds show that the economy maintains...

Ita Airways, Certares Delta and Air France: it...

Ita, Certares won. The Mef: “Exclusive negotiation with...

2022 OPPO Developer Conference: ColorOS 13 and Pantanal,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy