Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, Japan’s Mitsui & Co. confirmed on August 31 that Russia has agreed to this company to hold a 12.5% ​​stake in the new operator of the “Sakhalin 2” oil and gas project. The Japanese government said that the continued participation of Japanese companies in this project is conducive to ensuring the stability of domestic energy supply. Unlike Western countries that reduce or even ban the import of Russian energy, Japan has always tended to continue to maintain Japan-Russia energy cooperation. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that he will not withdraw from the “Sakhalin 2” project because it is crucial to ensuring Japan’s energy security.