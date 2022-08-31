Home World A Japanese company gets permission to continue investing in Russian oil and gas projects – Xinhua English.news.cn
A Japanese company gets permission to continue investing in Russian oil and gas projects

by admin
A Japanese company gets permission to continue investing in Russian oil and gas projects – Xinhua English.news.cn
A Japanese company is allowed to continue investing in Russian oil and gas projects

2022-08-31 18:47

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Song Tenghu

Securities Times Network

Song Tenghu

2022-08-31 18:47

Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, Japan's Mitsui & Co. confirmed on August 31 that Russia has agreed to this company to hold a 12.5% ​​stake in the new operator of the "Sakhalin 2" oil and gas project. The Japanese government said that the continued participation of Japanese companies in this project is conducive to ensuring the stability of domestic energy supply. Unlike Western countries that reduce or even ban the import of Russian energy, Japan has always tended to continue to maintain Japan-Russia energy cooperation. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that he will not withdraw from the "Sakhalin 2" project because it is crucial to ensuring Japan's energy security.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    A Japanese company is allowed to continue investing in Russian oil and gas projects

