Source title: “The cutest Masha in your heart” image creative activity results announced high-quality parent-child time show

On August 17th, the results of the image creative activity of "the cutest Masha in your heart" initiated by the official Weibo of "Masha and the Bear" were announced. After 6 rounds of fierce voting by fans, the 12 shortlisted works were finally selected as "3D Masha and the Bear", "Masha Hugs You", "Give Masha and the Bear", "Greetings from Masha and the Bear", "Joy" Martha" and "Martha's Cake" 6 works won. It is understood that since its opening on July 25, the "cutest Masha in your heart" image creative activity has attracted the participation of many fans of Masha and Xiong Xiong. Created the animated images of Masha and Xiong Xiong in various forms such as hand-painting, kneading plasticine, Masha food, etc., and spent a happy and fulfilling summer parent-child time. . @babyfoodshare This netizen introduced when sharing the simple strokes "Daily Cute Masha" that her daughter Molly fell in love with "Masha and the Bear", a well-known cartoon in Russia during the summer, in her opinion , This cartoon not only reflects the fun, but also reminds everyone to pay attention to family time and parent-child relationship. "Although it is a cartoon, its audience is not limited to children, and it is especially worth watching by parents. It is very educational." Although their entry did not win the vote, the father drew a picture for his daughter. This piece of work made her daughter happy, and the wonderful process is far more important than the result. In addition, the competition related to the food theme is also very fierce. The Masha cake made by @Lily's food diary and the Masha dumpling made by @魚世界 are full of creativity. @Lily's Food Diary is because the child was fascinated by the animation series of "Masha and the Bear" and "Masha's World Famous Songs", so he worked with the child to make a Martha Buttercream Cake. @Lily's food diary said: "My little lemon has been unable to extricate herself since I saw the cartoon "Masha's World Famous Song" on Tencent Video. We all deeply love the cute and smart little Masha! Every day, little lemon The first thing to do after learning is to see what's new with little Masha today, an interesting and educational story in one episode, the children can't stop chasing animation!" @FoodWorld released the production process of Masha Tangyuan in detail, so that netizens who love the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" can follow the production steps and enjoy a happy parent-child time. Because the Masha glutinous rice balls made are so cute, children are reluctant to eat them. The blogger also said that participating in this activity can not only eat good-looking dumplings, but also cultivate children's patience, which is very worth trying. The 3D Masha and the Bear clay relief painting made by @Minanmi is very beautiful, and specially uses the "seven needles" as a production tool. For clay lovers, the "seven needles" are a commonly used tool, that is, a pen composed of seven hard metal wires, which can be used to create the texture of the clay surface. For many parents who want to consciously cultivate their children's manual skills, using seven needles to make clay paintings is a very good principle. This "cutest Masha in your heart" image creative activity asked children to put down their tablets and parents to put down their mobile phones, and took the children to use their hands and brains to explore the wonderful world of "Masha and the Bear". Not only let the children experience the fun of hands-on production, but also activate the cooperation and courage in the children's nature through laughter, but also provide a platform for parents to share high-quality parent-child time, hoping to let more parents understand It turns out that it is very simple to enter the world of children, sit down, watch cartoons with the children for a while, and do something together.

