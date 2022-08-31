Home Health MIBR has launched a women’s platform called WIBR. – – Gamereactor
MIBR has launched a women's platform called WIBR.

Brazilian esports organization MIBR has officially launched a platform dedicated to providing gaming and esports opportunities for women and non-binary individuals.

Known as WIBR, the project aims to promote careers in a range of different parts of the gaming industry, and has been supported by various well-known brands such as Riot Games, Ubisoft, Logtech, and more.

“We were born and raised hearing that games were for boys,” said MIBR CEO Roberta Coelho. “It’s a cultural belief that we need to change. WIBR is here for Help make this change. We want more girls to see the world as a career possibility, and companies to see girls as a great asset to work in this field.

It is also worth noting that the WIBR platform is sponsored by MIBR partners such as 1xBet, Bybit, etc., and the platform aims to have around 8,000 professionals in its repository in its first year of operation.

